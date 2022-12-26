Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,483 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after buying an additional 2,718,649 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 292.8% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,698,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 333,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,365,905. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

