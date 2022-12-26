Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 25,773 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $21,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $345,553,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $424,141,000 after buying an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,641,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

ROST stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.48. 39,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

