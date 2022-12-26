Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,780 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 216,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

