Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $38.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,971.52. 7,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,857. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,933.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,888.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

