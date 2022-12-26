Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $384.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,379. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.