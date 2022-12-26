Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 443,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,864,000 after buying an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.3% in the first quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.42. 78,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,518,758. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.