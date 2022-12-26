Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for 2.2% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,653,000 after buying an additional 225,459 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 703,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,242,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.44. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $97.44 and a one year high of $136.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.