Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 251,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,164,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.