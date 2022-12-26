Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. 127,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

