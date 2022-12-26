Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $49.62. 8,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,748. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $68.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

