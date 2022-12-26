Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.47. 29,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,120. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.38 and its 200 day moving average is $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.