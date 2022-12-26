Biconomy (BICO) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Biconomy (BICO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $73.58 million and $6.57 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,027,524 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

