Bitcoin Private Price Down 4.3% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $24.48 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00237975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075741 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00055717 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

