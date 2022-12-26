BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $663.43 million and approximately $189,302.28 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002377 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.14 or 0.05078881 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00497967 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.84 or 0.29505048 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com.
BitTorrent Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars.
