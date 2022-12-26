Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
