BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE:ZAG opened at C$13.62 on Monday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$12.95 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.