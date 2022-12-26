BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on January 3rd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZWK stock opened at C$24.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.19. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 52 week low of C$24.28 and a 52 week high of C$35.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.