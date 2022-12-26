BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 13th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
DCF stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
