BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 13th

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

DCF stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

