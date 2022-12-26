Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Price Hits $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a market cap of $142.16 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $886.37 or 0.05265272 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00498962 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.84 or 0.29563719 BTC.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Profile

Bone ShibaSwap launched on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,956.0867938 with 161,043,117.43644357 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.81543947 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,516,589.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bone ShibaSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

