Braintrust (BTRST) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $70.55 Million

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $70.55 million and $518,421.54 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

