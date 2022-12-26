Braintrust One Day Trading Volume Reaches $537,698.04 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00005244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $70.73 million and approximately $537,698.04 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

