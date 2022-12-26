Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $180.14

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $199.08 on Monday. Moderna has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $259.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,899 shares of company stock worth $76,970,486 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

