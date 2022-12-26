Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) PT at GBX 396.60

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.51) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.49) to GBX 403 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Trainline stock opened at GBX 267.10 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13,355.00. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.39.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

