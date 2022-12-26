CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAMP opened at $4.16 on Thursday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Insider Activity at CalAmp

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,159.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,190,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,698,995.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 673,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,822 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.