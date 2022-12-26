Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Zynex comprises 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.81. 4,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,287. Zynex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

