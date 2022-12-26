ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.64.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.9 %

CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,943.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,405 shares of company stock worth $2,741,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,376 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

