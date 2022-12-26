Citigroup Downgrades CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. China Renaissance downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 2.10.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

Shares of CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a twelve month low of 0.33 and a twelve month high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

