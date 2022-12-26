Citigroup Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $119.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.33.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

