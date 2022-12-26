Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $347.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

