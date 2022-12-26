Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,556,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 39,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,101. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

