Clover Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $72,731.54 (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $53.50 million and $72,731.54 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

