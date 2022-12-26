Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Coffee stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

