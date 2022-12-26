Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.266 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RFI opened at $12.63 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

