Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,965. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

