Concordium Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Concordium has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $49.60 million and $622,446.82 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

