Condire Management LP Increases Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Condire Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 158,160 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for approximately 9.8% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned approximately 2.80% of Arch Resources worth $59,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 52,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 80.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.25. 8,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.46 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.90.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $10.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

