Condire Management LP Purchases New Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 556,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,492,000. Callon Petroleum accounts for approximately 3.2% of Condire Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.68 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.