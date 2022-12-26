Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.0% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.36% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA HMOP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,518. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59.

