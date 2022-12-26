Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 15.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 62,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

