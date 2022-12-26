Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,153. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

