Contrasting SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and SaverOne 2014’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million 5.65 -$5.97 million ($0.75) -4.03 SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 14.03 -$8.20 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Glimpse Group and SaverOne 2014’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -95.07% -33.53% -24.69% SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Glimpse Group and SaverOne 2014, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Glimpse Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.79%. Given The Glimpse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Glimpse Group is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Summary

The Glimpse Group beats SaverOne 2014 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training. The company also provides Pagoni VR that offers VR broadcasting solutions and environments for events, education, media and entertainment; Early Adopter, which provides AR/VR solutions for K-12 education; AUGGD that offers AR software and solutions for the architecture, engineering, and construction segments; and Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating 3D models for QReal. In addition, it offers XR Terra that provides immersive technologies for teaching courses and training; Sector 5 Digital for corporate immersive experiences and events; PulpoAR, an AR try-on technology that targets the beauty and cosmetics industry; and Brightline Interactive, which offers immersive and interactive experiences, training scenarios, and simulations for government and commercial customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

