Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %
AVGO stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.43. 74,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.09.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
