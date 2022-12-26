Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $534.77. 20,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.14 and a 200 day moving average of $493.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

