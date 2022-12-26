Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSP traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $141.29. 166,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,767. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.