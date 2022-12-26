Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 832,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.59. 46,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

