Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21,350.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 62,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,721. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

