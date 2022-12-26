Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 530 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

