Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 64,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.39. The company had a trading volume of 833,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,286,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

