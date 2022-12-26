Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.49. 64,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,484. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
