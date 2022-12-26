Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,605,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $495.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

